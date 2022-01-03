SPC Financial Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

