SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE stock opened at $166.67 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

