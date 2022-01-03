SPC Financial Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

