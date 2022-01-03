SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,015 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $219.13 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

