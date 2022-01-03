Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 556 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

