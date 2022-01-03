Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

