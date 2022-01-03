Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,992,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randy May bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $128,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEST opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

