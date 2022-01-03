Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

