Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after buying an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 311,543 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 212,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.