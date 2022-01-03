Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

