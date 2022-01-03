Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,089,441. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

