Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.
SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,089,441. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
