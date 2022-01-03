Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

