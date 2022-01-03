Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

