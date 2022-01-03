Snider Financial Group Sells 7,525 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Snider Financial Group cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

