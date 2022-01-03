Snider Financial Group Makes New $293,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

