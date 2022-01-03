Snider Financial Group Has $5.83 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snider Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 222,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 118,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $80.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.