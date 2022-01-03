Snider Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $171.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

