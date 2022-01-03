SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,962.49 and approximately $23.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 473.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.