Sitrin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

