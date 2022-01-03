Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.