Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Siltronic stock remained flat at $$153.65 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $152.57 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

