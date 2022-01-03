Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHPPY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify stock remained flat at $$22.63 during midday trading on Monday. Signify has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

