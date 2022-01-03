Short Interest in Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Drops By 98.7%

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VICA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 473,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,019. Rafina Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

