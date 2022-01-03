Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 430.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY remained flat at $$13.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,973. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

