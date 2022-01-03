Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 86.7%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,360. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.