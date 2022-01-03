Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 86.7%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,360. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
