Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Grows By 6,666.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 6,666.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NRGOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,577. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

