Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Grows By 790.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 790.4% from the November 30th total of 945,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 574,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

