Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 89.3%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,574. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
