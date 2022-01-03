Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 89.3%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,574. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

