Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Rises By 393.1%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 708,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,193. Generex Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
