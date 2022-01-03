Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Rises By 393.1%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 708,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,193. Generex Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

