Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Expands By 81.3%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,940. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

