Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Drops By 84.6%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CGHLY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,503. China Gas has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

