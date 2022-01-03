Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases By 405.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,571. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
