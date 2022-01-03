Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases By 405.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,571. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

