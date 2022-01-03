Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Decreases By 92.3%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,913,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

ACLLF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

