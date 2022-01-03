Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Expands By 3,480.0%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

