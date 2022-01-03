Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $208.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

