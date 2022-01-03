Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 250 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Alamo Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $147.18 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

