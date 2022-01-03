Shell Asset Management Co. Has $834,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.