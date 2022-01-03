Shell Asset Management Co. Has $783,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $71.70 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

