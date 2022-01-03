SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

