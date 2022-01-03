SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,386 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 81.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

