SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 57,189 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 225.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KREF opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

