SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 199.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 558,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.28 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

