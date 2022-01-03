SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 74,428 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.28 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.