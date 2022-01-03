ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,688 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $143,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $649.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

