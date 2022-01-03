Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

