Sentivate Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $73.26 million and $1.13 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

