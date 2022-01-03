Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,500 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $44.23. 34,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.