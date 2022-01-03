Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $45,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded down $11.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.78. 4,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

