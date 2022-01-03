Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.27. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

