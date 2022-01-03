Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, an increase of 904.4% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,616. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $2,493,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $133,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.